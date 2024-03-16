A fresh round of sideways trading continues for Conns Inc (CONN) Stock.

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Perform”. The rating was released on April 15, 2020, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 23, 2020 by Stephens that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $6 for CONN stock. The stock was downgraded by Compass Point, who disclosed in a research note on December 10, 2019, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $23.50. In their research brief published August 16, 2018, Jefferies analysts initiated the Conns Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $44.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$2.03 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.46, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.57, which implies that the company surprised the market by -39.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jan 2024) is -$1.31. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$1.31 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.31. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $405.4M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $405.4M and a low estimate of $405.4M.