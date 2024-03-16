A New Look at Tredegar Corp. (TG) Stock’s Hidden Strategies

Macquarie raised the price target for the Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on June 04, 2015, according to finviz. The research report from Davenport has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $19. The stock was upgraded by Davenport, who disclosed in a research note on August 08, 2007, from Reduce/Sell to Neutral and set the price objective to $19. In their research brief published May 04, 2007, Davenport analysts initiated the Tredegar Corp. stock to Reduce/Sell with a price target of $21.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.1 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.21, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.11, which implies that the company surprised the market by -52.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2018) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $210.19M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $210.19M and a low estimate of $210.19M.