Analyzing Therealreal Inc’s (REAL) Stock earnings per share and revenue

Robert W. Baird lowered the price target for the Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 04, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 29, 2023 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Buy with a price target of $1.85 for REAL stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $2. In their research brief published August 12, 2022, Cowen analysts downgraded the Therealreal Inc stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $3.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.07 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.11, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 36.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.15. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.14 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.17. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $138.49M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $145.7M and a low estimate of $133M.