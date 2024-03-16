Are there any attempts to gain ground? Appian Corp (APPN) Stock

Citigroup lowered the price target for the Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 07, 2023 by DA Davidson that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $55 for APPN stock. The research report from DA Davidson has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $40. The stock was downgraded by SMBC Nikko, who disclosed in a research note on January 09, 2023, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $23. In their research brief published December 21, 2022, SMBC Nikko analysts initiated the Appian Corp stock to Neutral with a price target of $37.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.24, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.3, which implies that the company surprised the market by 125.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.18. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.16 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.2. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $149.45M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $150.29M and a low estimate of $148.63M.