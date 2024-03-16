Are there any attempts to gain ground? Big Lots Inc (BIG) Stock

Loop Capital lowered the price target for the Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) stock from “a Hold” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on February 12, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 12, 2023 by Telsey Advisory Group that reiterated the stock to a Market perform with a price target of $7 for BIG stock. The research report from Telsey Advisory Group has reiterated the stock to Market Perform, with a price target set at $5.50. The stock was downgraded by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on April 21, 2023, from Neutral to Underweight and set the price objective to $7. In their research brief published December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse analysts initiated the Big Lots Inc stock to Underperform with a price target of $15.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.28 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.23, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by -21.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Apr 2024) is -$3.77. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$2.83 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$4.38. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.04B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.06B and a low estimate of $1.03B.