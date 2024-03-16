Are you thinking about selling now? NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Stock

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) stock from “a Peer perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on August 16, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 15, 2023 by Stifel that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $9 for NEXT stock. The research report from Stifel has upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold, with a price target set at $6. The stock was downgraded by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on April 26, 2022, from Hold to Sell and set the price objective to $4. In their research brief published April 01, 2022, Credit Suisse analysts downgraded the NextDecade Corporation stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $7.50.

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.47 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.2, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.27, which implies that the company surprised the market by -135.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.21. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.06 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.35.