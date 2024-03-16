downgraded: Raymond James Recommends Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) Stock to “a Mkt perform”

Raymond James raised the price target for the Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) stock from “a Strong buy” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on November 16, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 18, 2023 by JP Morgan that resumed the stock to a Neutral with a price target of $10 for EVA stock. The research report from Goldman has resumed the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $8. The stock was downgraded by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on May 04, 2023, from Buy to Sell and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published October 18, 2022, Raymond James analysts upgraded the Enviva Inc stock from Outperform to Strong Buy with a price target of $80.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.14 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.29, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.85, which implies that the company surprised the market by -293.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.62. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.47 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.76. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $316.64M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $335.2M and a low estimate of $282.24M.