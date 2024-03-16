Facts about Jin Medical International Ltd (ZJYL) Stock that you might not know

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -37.43% within the last five trades and -46.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 561.13% in the last 6 months and 188.35% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ZJYL stock is trading at a margin of -41.20%, -45.13% and 53.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZJYL deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -82.82 percent below its 52-week high and 1709.92 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 108.66. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.