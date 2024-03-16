Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock lower -32.95% in This Year: What’s Happened?

B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on May 22, 2020, according to finviz. The research report from Cantor Fitzgerald has resumed the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $14. In their research brief published December 12, 2018, B. Riley FBR analysts initiated the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock to Buy with a price target of $28.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.24 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.27, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 11.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.32. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.32 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.32.