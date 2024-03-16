Growing at an Unbelievable Rate: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM) Stock

Truist raised the price target for the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on May 04, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from UBS has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $8. The stock was downgraded by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on May 11, 2022, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published December 07, 2021, Wells Fargo analysts initiated the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc stock to Equal Weight with a price target of $33.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.1 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.19, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by 47.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.14. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.1 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.19. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $48.72M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $50.35M and a low estimate of $47.1M.