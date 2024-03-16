In the current cycle, Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Stock is showing signs of growth

Mizuho lowered the price target for the Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 29, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 09, 2024 by Goldman that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $8 for RVNC stock. The research report from Exane BNP Paribas has upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral, with a price target set at $20. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on October 11, 2022, to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $27. In their research brief published September 22, 2022, Goldman analysts initiated the Revance Therapeutics Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $33.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.62 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.72, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 13.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.75. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.5 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.19. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $56.63M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $59.6M and a low estimate of $53.47M.