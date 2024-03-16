Is Annexon Inc (ANNX) Stock a good value investment?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 01, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 21, 2023 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $6 for ANNX stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $11. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on May 26, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $3. In their research brief published May 25, 2023, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Annexon Inc stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $9.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.43 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.5, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by 14.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.44. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.31 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.53.