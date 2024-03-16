Is Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT) Stock a good investment?

JMP Securities raised the price target for the Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OPRT) stock from “a Mkt outperform” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on Mar-16-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 14, 2024 by Jefferies that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $3.50 for OPRT stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $8. The stock was initiated by B. Riley Securities, who disclosed in a research note on June 29, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published June 14, 2023, BTIG Research analysts resumed the Oportun Financial Corp stock to Buy with a price target of $7.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.53 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.37, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.16, which implies that the company surprised the market by -43.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.34. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.03 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.7. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $241.53M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $258.4M and a low estimate of $233.2M.