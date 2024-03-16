Is Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Stock a good investment?

Chardan Capital Markets raised the price target for the Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 15, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from CapitalOne has upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $5. The stock was downgraded by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on August 31, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $1.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.8 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.2, which implies that the company surprised the market by 20.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.96. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.6 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.2.