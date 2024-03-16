The idea of catching Amer Sports Inc. (AS) Stock might be a good one

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on February 26, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from TD Cowen has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $18. The stock was initiated by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on February 26, 2024, to Outperform and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published February 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley analysts initiated the Amer Sports Inc. stock to Equal-Weight with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.08 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.01, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by -700.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.04. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.01. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.13B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.14B and a low estimate of $1.12B.