The Technical Story of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) Stock

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on August 10, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 06, 2022 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Underweight with a price target of $7 for AVIR stock. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on October 20, 2021, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $16. In their research brief published October 05, 2021, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $55.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.47 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.5, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 6.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.61. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.57 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.63.