What Are the Chances of ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) Stock Making a Comeback?

Argus raised the price target for the ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on November 20, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 07, 2023 by Rosenblatt that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $7 for ADTN stock. The research report from Northland Capital has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $13. The stock was upgraded by Loop Capital, who disclosed in a research note on September 26, 2022, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $26. In their research brief published July 14, 2022, Needham analysts initiated the ADTRAN Holdings Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $28.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.09 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.09, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$1, which implies that the company surprised the market by -1,111.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.11. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.06 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.16. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $224.02M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $226M and a low estimate of $220M.