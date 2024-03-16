What Are the Chances of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stock Making a Comeback?

RBC Capital Mkts lowered the price target for the Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) stock from “a Sector perform” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on March 07, 2023, according to finviz. The stock was upgraded by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on June 28, 2019, from Underperform to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $27. In their research brief published May 08, 2019, Jefferies analysts upgraded the Office Properties Income Trust stock from Underperform to Hold with a price target of $25.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.41 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.09, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.32, which implies that the company surprised the market by -355.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $133.77M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $133.11M and a low estimate of $133.11M.