What are the chances of the Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on March 08, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 08, 2022 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $20 for CARA stock. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $33. The stock was initiated by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on August 03, 2021, to Neutral and set the price objective to $16. In their research brief published April 21, 2020, H.C. Wainwright analysts reiterated the Cara Therapeutics Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $33.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.59 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.41, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.18, which implies that the company surprised the market by -43.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.4. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.35 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.43. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.8M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.02M and a low estimate of $300k.