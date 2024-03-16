What does Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Stock have to offer?

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 15, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 17, 2023 by RBC Capital Mkts that upgraded the stock from a Sector perform to an Outperform with a price target of $9 for BKD stock. The research report from Stifel has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $4. The stock was resumed by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on June 23, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $9.80. In their research brief published June 11, 2021, Barclays analysts upgraded the Brookdale Senior Living Inc stock from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $12.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.4 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.21, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.19, which implies that the company surprised the market by -90.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.18. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.17 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.2. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $781.56M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $783.8M and a low estimate of $779.33M.