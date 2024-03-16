What is Alto Neuroscience Inc.’s (ANRO) Stock Real Technical Picture?

William Blair raised the price target for the Alto Neuroscience Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 27, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Stifel has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $32. The stock was initiated by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on February 27, 2024, to Outperform and set the price objective to $32. In their research brief published February 27, 2024, Jefferies analysts initiated the Alto Neuroscience Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $33.

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$1.67. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.69 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$5.03.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 14.90% within the last five trades and 5.40% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. ANRO stock is trading at a margin of 7.73%, 1.19% and 1.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ANRO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -34.12 percent below its 52-week high and 23.23 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Alto Neuroscience Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $383.08 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 19.05 percent of Alto Neuroscience Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 24.26 percent are held by financial institutions. Alpha Wave Global, LP, the 10% Owner at Alto Neuroscience Inc. (ANRO) has bought 600,000 shares of firm on Feb 06 ’24 at a price of $16.00 against the total amount of $9.6 million. In another inside trade, Savitz Adam, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of Alto Neuroscience Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) bought 17,000 shares of the firm on Feb 06 ’24 for a total worth of $0.27 million at a price of $16.00. An inside trade which took place on Feb 06 ’24, PRESIDENT AND CEO of Alto Neuroscience Inc. Etkin Amit bought 3,125 shares of firm against total price of $50000.0 at the cost of $16.00 per share.