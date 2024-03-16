What’s best: jumping in or staying out? Foot Locker Inc (FL) Stock

UBS raised the price target for the Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stock from “a Sell” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 07, 2024 by Telsey Advisory Group that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Market perform with a price target of $28 for FL stock. The research report from Telsey Advisory Group has reiterated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $38. The stock was upgraded by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on December 14, 2023, from Neutral to Overweight and set the price objective to $33. In their research brief published November 30, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group analysts reiterated the Foot Locker Inc stock to Outperform with a price target of $31.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.32, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 18.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Apr 2024) is $0.13. This is an average of 17 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.19 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.08. According to 16 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.89B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.92B and a low estimate of $1.85B.