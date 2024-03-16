Where are Investors’ Sentiments? Americas Car Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Stock

Stephens raised the price target for the Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on January 02, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 17, 2023 by Stephens that upgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Overweight with a price target of $135 for CRMT stock. The research report from Stephens has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $83. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on April 06, 2022, from Buy to Underperform and set the price objective to $123. In their research brief published March 27, 2020, Stephens analysts upgraded the Americas Car Mart, Inc. stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $72.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.34 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.65, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.69, which implies that the company surprised the market by -106.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Apr 2024) is $0.32. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.46 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.82. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $372.3M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $384.36M and a low estimate of $360.23M.