Why AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock down -3.56% in Last Week?

JMP Securities raised the price target for the AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) stock to “a Mkt outperform”. The rating was released on December 06, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Jefferies has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $70. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on August 04, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $104. In their research brief published October 08, 2020, BofA Securities analysts initiated the AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $70.

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.25, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by 5.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.98. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.14 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.8. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $816.54M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $821M and a low estimate of $811.69M.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.56% within the last five trades and -24.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -31.27% in the last 6 months and -15.72% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AMN stock is trading at a margin of -0.29%, -14.67% and -28.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AMN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -47.78 percent below its 52-week high and 9.21 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -37.45. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 8.93 percent and the profit margin is 5.56 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 28.89 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.22 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) is 11.11. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.81. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.59 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.67, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.62 percent of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 105.12 percent are held by financial institutions. Caballero Jorge A., the Director at AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has bought 2,000 shares of firm on Mar 06 ’24 at a price of $56.80 against the total amount of $0.11 million. In another inside trade, Fontenot Teri G., Director of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) bought 1,732 shares of the firm on Mar 04 ’24 for a total worth of $99832.0 at a price of $57.64. An inside trade which took place on Feb 29 ’24, Director of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. HARRIS R JEFFREY bought 2,640 shares of firm against total price of $0.15 million at the cost of $56.97 per share.