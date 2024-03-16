Why Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock climbed 40.49% in Last Three Months?

Jefferies raised the price target for the Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 31, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $12. The stock was initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann, who disclosed in a research note on March 15, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $7. In their research brief published January 19, 2022, B. Riley Securities analysts initiated the Compass Therapeutics Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.08 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.11, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 27.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.09. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.08 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.11.