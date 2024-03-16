Why LL Flooring Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Stock fell -39.86% in Last Six Months?

Loop Capital raised the price target for the LL Flooring Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) stock from “a Hold” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on July 13, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Loop Capital has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $18. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on January 21, 2020, from Equal-Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published May 01, 2019, Raymond James analysts upgraded the LL Flooring Holdings Inc stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.64 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.68, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 5.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.27. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.27 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.27. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $218.6M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $218.6M and a low estimate of $218.6M.