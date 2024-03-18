A fresh round of sideways trading continues for Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Stock.

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 08, 2024 by RBC Capital Mkts that upgraded the stock from a Sector perform to an Outperform with a price target of $35 for RGNX stock. The research report from Leerink Partners has upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $37. The stock was resumed by Raymond James, who disclosed in a research note on February 21, 2024, to Outperform and set the price objective to $45. In their research brief published November 01, 2023, Stifel analysts initiated the Regenxbio Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $35.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.43 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.27, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.16, which implies that the company surprised the market by -12.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$1.26. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$1.11 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.5. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $23.52M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $34.7M and a low estimate of $16.69M.