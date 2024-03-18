A New Look at Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) Stock’s Hidden Strategies

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target for the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 06, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from BTIG Research has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $35. The stock was reiterated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on December 16, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $17. In their research brief published September 28, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann analysts initiated the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation stock to Buy with a price target of $12.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.24% within the last five trades and -12.50% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -35.72% in the last 6 months and -39.53% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AVXL stock is trading at a margin of -2.26%, -11.32% and -28.49% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.