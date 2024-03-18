A Tale from the Dusty Corner: Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) Stock

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on October 11, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 12, 2023 by Cantor Fitzgerald that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $7 for IREN stock. The research report from B. Riley Securities has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $4. The stock was upgraded by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on February 16, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published November 08, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts downgraded the Iris Energy Ltd stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $3.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$2.71 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.12, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$2.59, which implies that the company surprised the market by -2,158.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2023) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.