Analyzing Lyell Immunopharma Inc’s (LYEL) Stock earnings per share and revenue

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on August 28, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 14, 2022 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $7 for LYEL stock. The research report from Goldman has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $7. The stock was initiated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on October 17, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published July 12, 2021, Morgan Stanley analysts initiated the Lyell Immunopharma Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $25.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.2 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.23, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 13.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.21. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.18 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.24.