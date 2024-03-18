Are there any attempts to gain ground? Lion Electric Co (LEV) Stock

National Bank Financial raised the price target for the Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Sector perform”. The rating was released on August 04, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from BMO Capital Markets has initiated the stock to Market Perform, with a price target set at $2. The stock was initiated by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on February 15, 2023, to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $3. In their research brief published December 27, 2022, Northland Capital analysts initiated the Lion Electric Co stock to Outperform with a price target of $5.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -11.68% within the last five trades and -29.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -42.11% in the last 6 months and -29.24% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LEV stock is trading at a margin of -20.84%, -27.74% and -35.88% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.