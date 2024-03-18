Are there any attempts to gain ground? Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Stock

Citigroup raised the price target for the Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 15, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 14, 2024 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $20 for SLDB stock. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $9. The stock was initiated by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on July 12, 2021, to Neutral and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published May 27, 2021, Jefferies analysts initiated the Solid Biosciences Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $7.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.99, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -1.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.69. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.56 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.98.