Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock initiated by RBC Capital Mkts

RBC Capital Mkts raised the price target for the Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 14, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Truist has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $145. The stock was initiated by Canaccord Genuity, who disclosed in a research note on January 16, 2024, to Buy and set the price objective to $142. In their research brief published January 08, 2024, Wells Fargo analysts upgraded the Enphase Energy Inc stock from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $141.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.31% within the last five trades and -18.15% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -11.92% in the last 6 months and 0.11% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ENPH stock is trading at a margin of -13.58%, -7.98% and -15.91% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

As of the close of trading, ENPH deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -53.45 percent below its 52-week high and 46.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -36.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Enphase Energy Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 20.14 percent and the profit margin is 19.16 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 45.12 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $14.63 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 35.14. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 19.74. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.38 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 14.86, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 3.95 percent of Enphase Energy Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 80.02 percent are held by financial institutions. RANHOFF DAVID A, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer at Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has sold 5,000 shares of firm on Mar 15 ’24 at a price of $108.89 against the total amount of $0.54 million. In another inside trade, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, President & CEO of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) bought 4,000 shares of the firm on Feb 27 ’24 for a total worth of $0.48 million at a price of $120.54. An inside trade which took place on Feb 09 ’24, Director of Enphase Energy Inc MORA RICHARD sold 24,285 shares of firm against total price of $2.93 million at the cost of $120.59 per share.