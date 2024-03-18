Facts about Veritone Inc (VERI) Stock that you might not know

ROTH MKM lowered the price target for the Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) stock from “a Sell” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 01, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 09, 2023 by ROTH MKM that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $2 for VERI stock. The research report from ROTH MKM has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $3. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on April 20, 2023, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published July 13, 2022, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Veritone Inc stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.16 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.15, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -6.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.21. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.2 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.22. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $31.06M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $31.77M and a low estimate of $30.7M.