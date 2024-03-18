Facts about Wallbox N.V (WBX) Stock that you might not know

Chardan Capital Markets raised the price target for the Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on October 19, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 27, 2023 by UBS that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $3 for WBX stock. The research report from TD Cowen has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $4. The stock was initiated by Northland Capital, who disclosed in a research note on November 22, 2022, to Outperform and set the price objective to $16. In their research brief published September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse analysts initiated the Wallbox N.V stock to Outperform with a price target of $14.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2022) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $30.57M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $36M and a low estimate of $29.7M.