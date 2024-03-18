HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) stock Posted Operating Margin of 0.00 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 60.83% within the last five trades and 58.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -70.84% in the last 6 months and 80.35% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HNRA stock is trading at a margin of 44.71%, 51.48% and -56.48% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HNRA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -77.60 percent below its 52-week high and 129.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -7.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.