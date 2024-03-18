Inotiv Inc (NOTV) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

Jefferies raised the price target for the Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 09, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Jefferies has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $8. The stock was upgraded by Lake Street, who disclosed in a research note on January 11, 2023, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published November 18, 2022, Lake Street analysts downgraded the Inotiv Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $7.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.6 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.85, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.25, which implies that the company surprised the market by 29.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.54. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.34 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.74. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $135.68M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $140.3M and a low estimate of $130M.