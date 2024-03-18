Invest in Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Stock with the prospect of future returns

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 02, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 06, 2023 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Neutral with a price target of $8.75 for OSCR stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $4. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on November 14, 2022, from Overweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published June 15, 2022, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Oscar Health Inc stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $4.50.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.33% within the last five trades and -18.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 121.96% in the last 6 months and 68.49% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. OSCR stock is trading at a margin of -12.46%, 0.82% and 56.75% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

As of the close of trading, OSCR deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -25.34 percent below its 52-week high and 329.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 103.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Oscar Health Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -4.02 percent and the profit margin is -4.62 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.18 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 32.02. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.54 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.95, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 36.81 percent of Oscar Health Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 45.89 percent are held by financial institutions. Blackley Richard Scott, the Chief Financial Officer at Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has sold 27,043 shares of firm on Mar 06 ’24 at a price of $14.12 against the total amount of $0.38 million. In another inside trade, Quane Alessandrea C., EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) sold 13,233 shares of the firm on Mar 06 ’24 for a total worth of $0.19 million at a price of $14.12. An inside trade which took place on Mar 04 ’24, Chief Accounting Officer of Oscar Health Inc Baltrus Victoria sold 33,707 shares of firm against total price of $0.54 million at the cost of $15.88 per share.