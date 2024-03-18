Is ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Stock a good value investment?

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 05, 2023, according to finviz.

This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 16.47% within the last five trades and 39.45% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 307.07% in the last 6 months and 134.30% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ASPI stock is trading at a margin of 13.95%, 42.00% and 159.83% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ASPI deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -3.71 percent below its 52-week high and 1339.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 220.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does ASP Isotopes Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 0.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $196.54 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 17.89, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 53.59 percent of ASP Isotopes Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 3.43 percent are held by financial institutions. Ryan Robert John Andrew, the Director at ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) has bought 15,596 shares of firm on Jan 29 ’24 at a price of $2.35 against the total amount of $36651.0. In another inside trade, Ryan Robert John Andrew, Director of ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) bought 100 shares of the firm on Jan 25 ’24 for a total worth of $254.0 at a price of $2.54. An inside trade which took place on Jan 17 ’24, Director of ASP Isotopes Inc Ryan Robert John Andrew bought 100 shares of firm against total price of $191.0 at the cost of $1.91 per share.