Is Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Stock a good value investment?

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) stock to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on March 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 02, 2024 by Telsey Advisory Group that reiterated the stock to a Market perform with a price target of $5 for PTON stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $4. The stock was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity, who disclosed in a research note on November 02, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published October 19, 2023, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Peloton Interactive Inc stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $4.15.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.69% within the last five trades and -8.28% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -16.12% in the last 6 months and -27.27% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PTON stock is trading at a margin of -3.79%, -14.41% and -29.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.