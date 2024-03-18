It’s an all-out bull run for Allakos Inc (ALLK) Stock

Jefferies lowered the price target for the Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 17, 2024, according to finviz. The stock was resumed by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on December 08, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published September 27, 2023, JMP Securities analysts initiated the Allakos Inc stock to Mkt Outperform with a price target of $11.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.71 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.47, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.24, which implies that the company surprised the market by -51.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.47. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.34 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.64.