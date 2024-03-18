Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) Stock deserves your attention

Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for the Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 11, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Deutsche Bank has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $11. The stock was initiated by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on October 05, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $18.50. In their research brief published October 05, 2023, Scotiabank analysts initiated the Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp stock to Sector Perform with a price target of $10.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.40% within the last five trades and 18.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -37.17% in the last 6 months and -11.62% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LAAC stock is trading at a margin of 8.03%, 4.89% and -22.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.