ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) Stock is poised for a successful quarter

Chardan Capital Markets raised the price target for the ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 08, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 30, 2023 by JMP Securities that upgraded the stock from a Mkt perform to a Mkt outperform with a price target of $5 for PRQR stock. The research report from Cantor Fitzgerald has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target set at $5. The stock was downgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on February 14, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $1.70. In their research brief published February 11, 2022, Stifel analysts downgraded the ProQR Therapeutics N.V stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $3.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.08 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.01, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by -900.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.11. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.08 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.17.