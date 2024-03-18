Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) stock Market Value Reached at $17.27 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -38.86% within the last five trades and 88.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -87.45% in the last 6 months and -88.67% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PBM stock is trading at a margin of 43.01%, -63.56% and -85.32% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PBM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -91.13 percent below its 52-week high and 151.22 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.