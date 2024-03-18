Recent trade makes TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) Stock an appealing buy

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2022) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 58.49% within the last five trades and 61.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -82.32% in the last 6 months and -55.32% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TCBP stock is trading at a margin of 30.01%, 8.84% and -77.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.