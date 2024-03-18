Risks and Returns of Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) Stock

Daiwa Securities raised the price target for the Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 27, 2023 by CLSA that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to an Outperform with a price target of $7 for BZUN stock. The stock was upgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on January 11, 2023, from Neutral to Overweight and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published May 16, 2022, JP Morgan analysts upgraded the Baozun Inc ADR stock from Underweight to Neutral with a price target of $8.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.98% within the last five trades and 15.51% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -19.60% in the last 6 months and -1.05% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BZUN stock is trading at a margin of 13.95%, 19.43% and -13.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.