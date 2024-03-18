Risks and Returns of Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Stock

Barclays raised the price target for the Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) stock from “an Underweight” to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on October 04, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 25, 2023 by Piper Sandler that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underweight with a price target of $2 for OLPX stock. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $3. The stock was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group, who disclosed in a research note on August 09, 2023, from Outperform to Market Perform and set the price objective to $4. In their research brief published March 16, 2023, TD Cowen analysts downgraded the Olaplex Holdings Inc stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $4.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.03, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.03. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.03 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.02. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $95.25M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $97M and a low estimate of $93M.