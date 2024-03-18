Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ:SWIN) Stock is trading at a margin of -33.02% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -60.78% within the last five trades and 67.68% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 324.71% in the last 6 months and 295.68% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SWIN stock is trading at a margin of -33.02%, 22.11% and 113.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SWIN deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -84.84 percent below its 52-week high and 497.70 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 55.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.