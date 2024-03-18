The future looks bright for Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) Stock

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on November 04, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 28, 2022 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $6.30 for QRTEA stock. The research report from BofA Securities has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $16. The stock was downgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on December 15, 2020, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $11. In their research brief published November 06, 2020, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Qurate Retail Inc stock from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $9.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.1 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.04, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 150.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $3.14B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.12B and a low estimate of $3.12B.