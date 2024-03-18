The idea of catching AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Stock might be a good one

UBS raised the price target for the AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 08, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from B. Riley Securities has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $15. The stock was initiated by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on July 12, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $29. In their research brief published June 30, 2021, Deutsche Bank analysts initiated the AST SpaceMobile Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $35.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.23 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.21, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -9.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.23. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.21 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.26.